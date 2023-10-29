A-League Men
team-logo
6 - 0
FT
team-logo
Nestory Irankunda 14'Callum Talbot 29' (og)Ryan Tunnicliffe 75'Musa Toure 81'Bernardo 88', 90' + 4'
(HT 2-0) (FT 6-0)

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City FCResults & stats,