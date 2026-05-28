'The ruthlessness!' - Zohran Mamdani reveals crucial Mikel Arteta decision he 'opposed' as Arsenal-supporting mayor hails Premier League-winning coach's leadership

Recalling the goalkeeper dilemma that ultimately reshaped the Gunners' defensive foundation, the politician acknowledged the manager's elite mentality. Speaking to GQ Magazine, Mamdani said: “One of the things I think about with Arteta is that I was initially sceptical — I was even opposed — to the idea of moving [Aaron] Ramsdale out as our starting keeper.

"I loved Ramsdale. So many fans did. He was a fan favourite, he was good, and the ruthlessness required to sign [David] Raya, and then bring him into that starting position when it wasn't a crisis — to me, that is also the marker of someone who is unsatisfied with competing and wants to win… I've thought about it often. If your ambition is to go beyond, then this is also the kind of decision that you have to be willing to make.”