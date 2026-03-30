'He's no Zidane!' - Rayan Cherki told he's no better than Michael Olise & Ousmane Dembele as ex-France star questions praise for showboating Man City star

Speaking on RMC Sport, Dugarry expressed deep frustration over the constant praise directed towards the attacking midfielder. Cherki left Lyon to join City in the summer, quickly racking up nine goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances this term. However, the pundit feels this output does not justify the legendary comparisons he receives. City have a deep squad, but Dugarry was particularly critical of the youngster's work rate for the national team.

He fumed: "What is this player who can afford to stop when he loses the ball? What is this player who, every time he touches the ball, is in a performance? Stop talking about Cherki like that."