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Moataz Elgammal

'He's no Zidane!' - Rayan Cherki told he's no better than Michael Olise & Ousmane Dembele as ex-France star questions praise for showboating Man City star

R. Cherki
Manchester City
M. Olise
O. Dembele
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Z. Zidane
C. Dugarry
France

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has launched a scathing attack on Rayan Cherki, questioning the immense hype surrounding the Manchester City playmaker. Despite his recent €36.5 million move to England and an impressive debut season across all competitions, the 1998 World Cup winner believes the 22-year-old is far from being the finished article for the national side.

  • Dugarry questions hype on French radio

    Speaking on RMC Sport, Dugarry expressed deep frustration over the constant praise directed towards the attacking midfielder. Cherki left Lyon to join City in the summer, quickly racking up nine goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances this term. However, the pundit feels this output does not justify the legendary comparisons he receives. City have a deep squad, but Dugarry was particularly critical of the youngster's work rate for the national team.

    He fumed: "What is this player who can afford to stop when he loses the ball? What is this player who, every time he touches the ball, is in a performance? Stop talking about Cherki like that."

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    Comparison to domestic attacking rivals

    The former Barcelona striker went on to compare the playmaker to other attacking talents, suggesting he offers nothing more than his peers, including Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele. While acknowledging his natural ability, the pundit insisted that the player remains merely a rotational piece for Didier Deschamps rather than a cornerstone. He added: "We all agree, he's a very good player, there's no doubt. But excuse me, what does he have more than Olise, [Desire] Doue, Dembele, [Bradley] Barcola and many others? But stop! Today, Cherki will be in the rotation, and so much the better for the French team, but there is nothing more."

  • Demanding consistency over individual flair

    A recurring theme in the criticism is a perceived lack of consistency throughout a full match. Dugarry echoed these sentiments, demanding that the midfielder prove his worth through sustained excellence rather than occasional flashes of individual brilliance. Although the €36.5m man has shown his quality in England, international football requires more reliability.

    Combining his critique with a definitive reality check regarding Zinedine Zidane comparisons, the pundit noted: "He is a player who still needs consistency and to be much better over time. He needs to show, to prove, to demonstrate... Oh, Cherki, he's not Zidane."

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    What next for Cherki?

    On the international stage, the attacker recently featured for France in a 3-1 victory over Colombia on March 29, playing 78 minutes. Looking ahead, he returns to club duties with crucial domestic fixtures on the horizon. City have a demanding schedule, facing Liverpool at home in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the weekend. In the Premier League, they travel to play Chelsea on April 12, before hosting current leaders Arsenal on April 19.