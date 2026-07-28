'You little brat' - Neymar makes mockery of Santos dressing room allegations in sarcastic social media post

Addressing claims that he verbally abused Bontempo and Joao Ananias after the Serie A encounter, Neymar posted a firm clarification on his Instagram Story to set the record straight.

He stated: "What's up, everyone? Hope you're all having a good Sunday. It's obviously not the Sunday we wanted, but that's life. We have to keep our heads high and keep working. Now, I've been seeing reports that I tore into the younger players in the dressing room, which is a complete lie. Whoever is pushing that narrative, please stop. Don't do it. Don't lie.

"Ask anyone who was inside that room. We held the entire team accountable. Lucas [Verissimo], [Willian] Arao, Gabi [Barbossa], and I all spoke up... We're competitive and we want to win. But nobody was picking on the young players. I'm not going to tolerate people saying that."