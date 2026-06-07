Yaya Toure takes his first managerial job as Man City legend appointed by surprise Champions League club
A new chapter for an Etihad icon
Toure has reportedly agreed terms with Slovan Bratislava to become their new head coach, bringing an end to his long wait for a top job. The 43-year-old has been steadily building his coaching CV since retiring in 2019, but this appointment marks his official graduation to the hot seat. According to reports from Sky Sports, the Ivorian is ready to take the reins of a club that dominates its domestic landscape after winning their eighth straight league title in 2025-26.
The move comes after a series of high-profile apprentice roles across Europe and the Middle East. Toure was most recently part of the technical staff for the Saudi Arabian national team. His journey to this point has also included stints at Tottenham’s academy and as an assistant at Standard Liege, proving he has been willing to do the hard yards before taking a lead role.
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Champions League football awaits in Slovakia
One of the most alluring aspects of the Slovan Bratislava job is the immediate prospect of elite European football. As the perennial champions of Slovakia, the club is a fixture in continental competitions. Toure will not have much time to settle in, as he is expected to lead the side into the Champions League qualifiers almost immediately upon his arrival. The club carries a heavy weight of expectation, holding a record 25 national titles.
While domestic dominance is a given for the Sky Blues, European progression remains the final frontier. The club has recently struggled to make a significant impact in the revamped league phases of UEFA competitions. Having won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009, Toure’s primary objective will be to use his immense experience as a player to navigate the treacherous qualifying rounds and establish the Slovakian side as a respected European name.
Overcoming past managerial disappointments
The appointment at Slovan Bratislava follows a period of uncertainty for Toure, who had previously been linked with other managerial vacancies. Most notably, a move to become the head coach of Daring Brussels was reportedly paused last summer due to issues at Ligue 1 giants Lyon. That opportunity stalled when the French club's financial crisis and initial relegation forced owner of both clubs John Textor to shift his focus away from his Belgian projects. While Lyon have successfully appealed their relegation to Ligue 2, Toure decided not to wait for the situation at Daring Brussels to resolve.
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Filling the void left by a legend
Toure arrives in Bratislava to replace club icon Vladimir Weiss, who stepped down after five successful years to take over the Slovakian national team. Weiss left on a high, securing an eighth consecutive league title for the club. Toure is expected to bring in his own support staff to help maintain this momentum, with former Celtic and Swansea coach Darren O’Dea touted as a potential assistant for the Ivorian in the capital.
As a player, Toure was known for his power, leadership, and technical brilliance at the highest level. Now, the football world will be watching to see if he can translate those attributes into a successful managerial career. With a squad used to winning and a platform in the Champions League, the stage is perfectly set for the former Ivory Coast international to prove his mettle in the dugout.