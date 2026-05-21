Xabi Alonso ‘would have waited’ for Liverpool as former Reds star John Arne Riise explains why Arne Slot can fend off boo boys sack threat at Anfield

While Slot has remained defiant in the face of mounting criticism, it has been impossible to ignore jeers in the crowd. Once a fan base is lost, it can be difficult to win back - even one that is as historically loyal as Liverpool’s has been down the year.

Quizzed on whether boos signal the beginning of the end for any boss, Riise added: “It's not a good sign, if I can say that! But I think it's more the boos and the negative responses. It's more like things he's done in the games that the fans don't agree with.

“Like, for example, when he took off Rio [Ngumoha] a few games ago and they started booing. But at the end of the day, he explained that after. And I agree with Slot that he does it with tact.

“He knows, and he said he knew there was going to be boos when he takes Rio off. But Rio probably didn't have sprints in him, he couldn't track back, he didn't have the energy he had in the first half. These things will make the team look bad if you don't have the players who can do the work. So he did explain the reason for taking Rio off. I understand. I also reacted a little bit when he was taking him off because he was good. But if he's tired, if he doesn't have the physical stamina to keep going, he can't play.

“Now it seems like everything Arne is doing, everybody responds negatively to it, whatever he's doing. That's a bad sign when you're a manager because normally people always say, ’It's a good thing, he knows why he did it’. But now it's like, ‘No, you shouldn't do it’.

“He has a big job ahead of him to turn things around when it comes to the belief from the fans and also his own players. Because if you start losing the dressing room, I'm not saying he has, but if you start losing, that's when it's game over.”