'Worst game I have ever seen from him!' - Rafael Van der Vaart blasts 'invisible' Frenkie de Jong after Netherlands' World Cup defeat to Morocco

Speaking as an analyst for Dutch broadcaster NOS, Van der Vaart expressed immense frustration at how easily the national team surrendered their hard-earned momentum. The former Real Madrid playmaker aimed his primary grievance at the structural alterations that left the side completely overrun in the centre of the pitch.

Van der Vaart stated: "You get through a difficult group stage reasonably well. Then things start clicking a bit. What goes on in your head that makes you change everything against Morocco? I don't understand it one bit. Frenkie played the absolute worst game I’ve ever seen from him today. Truly disappointing. But is that because of the system?"