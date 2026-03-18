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Moataz Elgammal

World Cup delayed? USA 'behind 'on preparations as Donald Trump's new DHS chief issues grave update on summer tournament

Donald Trump’s nominee for the Department of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, has issued a stark warning regarding the 2026 World Cup. During his Senate confirmation hearing, he revealed the United States is lagging in tournament preparations due to an ongoing government shutdown, adding to mounting geopolitical crises threatening the massive summer event.

  • Mullin issues World Cup warning at Senate hearing

    On Wednesday, Mullin raised serious alarms regarding the nation's readiness to co-host the upcoming tournament alongside Mexico and Canada. Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, the former MMA fighter admitted the agency responsible for the event's safety is struggling. The revelation came as he was questioned about the ongoing partial government shutdown, which has paralysed operations for over four weeks. Addressing the security preparations directly, he stated that the DHS is behind on preparations for the World Cup and that it will take four months to get ready for it.

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    Shutdown deadlock stalls tournament security

    The primary hurdle facing the security framework is the continued funding deadlock in Washington. The department has been effectively shuttered during the standoff, leaving critical agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency under severe strain. According to Mullin, DHS is losing staff at an alarming rate because of the shutdown and stressed that it will take around four months to train new staff required to handle the summer football tournament.

  • Geopolitical tensions threaten tournament logistics

    Beyond domestic administrative hurdles, the World Cup faces unprecedented international crises that have cast a shadow over tournament preparations. Following intense Israeli-American military strikes on Iranian territory that erupted on February 28, Iran's participation in the expanded 48-team tournament is in severe doubt. The national team's build-up has already been heavily disrupted, highlighted by their absence from a mandatory FIFA preparatory meeting in Atlanta. Consequently, the Iranian Football Federation has urgently petitioned FIFA to relocate their Group G fixtures against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt from Los Angeles and Seattle to Mexico, though world football's governing body has reportedly dismissed the idea.

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  • FIFA remains firm on schedule

    Despite the rhetoric from Tehran, FIFA appears determined to proceed. Chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi insisted the event is "too big to be postponed," hoping all 48 nations will participate. Iran’s potential withdrawal from Group G would force a frantic restructuring just weeks before the tournament kick-off. Relocating these matches at such a late stage presents a massive logistical nightmare for organisers, threatening to disrupt broadcasting rights, ticket sales, and team base camps.

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