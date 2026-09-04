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Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal face Barcelona test as Chelsea and Man City discover league phase fate
Heavyweights collide in league phase
The landscape of the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League has been officially set following the draw ceremony in Nyon. Arsenal face a daunting task as they have been drawn against reigning powerhouses Barcelona and Lyon. The Gunners, placed in Pot 1, will have to navigate a challenging schedule that also includes fixtures against Benfica, Paris FC, HB Koge, and Inter.
Barcelona, widely regarded as the team to beat in European football, will provide the ultimate benchmark for Arsenal. The Catalan giants are joined in their schedule by games against Bayern Munich, Roma, Paris FC, Servette, and HB Koge.
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Chelsea and Man City learn fate
Chelsea, another Pot 1 heavyweight, have been handed a series of fascinating encounters. The Blues will face off against French giants Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be a tactical battle for supremacy. Their schedule is rounded out by matches against Roma, Hacken, Austria Wien, and OH Leuven.
City, who were placed in Pot 3, face a difficult road through the league phase. The Cityzens have been drawn against PSG and Bayern Munich from the top tier of seeds. Additionally, they will face Real Madrid and Hacken from Pot 2, alongside clashes with Austria Wien and Inter.
Continental giants set for battle
Lyon, the record-breaking eight-time winners of the competition, remain the standard-bearers for French football. Their path through the league phase sees them taking on Chelsea and Arsenal in headline-grabbing matches. The French side will also face Juventus, Hacken, Inter, and Servette.
Bayern have also discovered their six opponents, setting up a clash of the titans against Barca and PSG. Die Roten are further scheduled to play Real Madrid, Benfica, Manchester City, and Austria Wien. This particular set of fixtures is arguably one of the most balanced yet competitive, featuring representatives from the top leagues in Spain, France, and England.
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Emerging forces and knockout hopes
Madrid continue their quest to break the dominance of the established elite, and their draw has provided plenty of talking points. Las Blancas will test themselves against PSG and Bayern, while also facing Paris FC, Roma, Inter, and City. The Spanish side has invested heavily in their roster to compete at this level, and their ability to pick up points against the Pot 1 teams will be crucial for their progression.
Juventus and Roma represent the Italian interests in the competition, both facing stiff opposition. Juventus will play Lyon, PSG, Benfica, Hacken, OH Leuven, and Austria Wien. Meanwhile, Roma’s schedule includes dates with Barcelona, Chelsea, Madrid, Benfica, Servette, and OH Leuven.
With the final league standings determining the path through the knockout rounds, these clubs will be fighting for every goal.
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