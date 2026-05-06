getty
Wojciech Szczesny rejects La Liga rival transfer offer as goalkeeper commits to Barcelona
Szczesny turns down starting role elsewhere
Szczesny has decided to fulfil the remaining year of his contract with Barcelona, effectively ending speculation about a potential summer exit. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Polish international received a concrete proposal from a high-flying La Liga side that would have guaranteed him the starting goalkeeper jersey for the next two seasons.
However, the 36-year-old has already dismissed the offer from the unamed club, prioritising his continuity at Barca over the chance to be a first-choice elsewhere. Even with the possibility of the club reinforcing the position with Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro, Szczesny is reportedly comfortable embracing a backup role within Flick’s squad.
- AFP
Prioritising happiness over minutes
After briefly retiring in the summer of 2024 following his departure from Juventus, Szczesny was convinced to return to the pitch by Barcelona following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s serious injury. Now, the veteran shot-stopper is at a stage in his career where personal and family happiness carries more weight than financial gain or playing time.
His professionalism and positive influence on the locker room led the club to offer him a contract extension that runs until June 2027. Having initially arrived as an emergency solution, Szczesny has integrated perfectly into the setup, earning the trust of the coaching staff and the respect of his teammates.
A mentor for the next generation
One of the key factors in Szczesny's desire to stay is his relationship with the younger players, particularly new Barca No.1 Joan Garcia. The Polish veteran has become an invaluable mentor for the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who is said to view every piece of advice from the former Arsenal and Roma man as a vital lesson for his development.
Flick values the experience Szczesny brings to an otherwise very young squad. The goalkeeper believes he can continue to contribute significantly to the team’s growth through his leadership and dressing room presence, even if his appearances on the pitch become more sporadic.
- Getty Images Sport
The family factor in Barcelona
Beyond footballing reasons, Szczesny's decision is heavily influenced by his family’s successful adaptation to life in Barcelona. His seven-year-old son, Liam, is currently playing in the club’s youth categories, while his young daughter is well-settled in her local nursery.
Furthermore, his wife Marina, a professional singer, has established her own recording studio in the city where she plans to collaborate with other artists. These deep roots in the Catalan capital have made the prospect of moving to another Spanish city unattractive, solidifying his commitment to the Blaugrana project until the end of his deal.