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'With this club to the death' - Vinicius Junior makes emotional vow to Real Madrid fans after stunning two-goal display vs Espanyol
A vow of loyalty from the dressing room
In the immediate aftermath of Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol, Vinicius took a moment to address his followers. The Brazilian used his social media platforms to deliver a rallying cry, underlining his connection with the club despite the challenges faced throughout the current campaign. "With this club to the death. We must keep going! We will return to the top," the star winger posted on Instagram.
Vinicius followed this up in a post-match interview with RMTV, stating: "We have worked very well this week and we knew we were going to win. It has not been a good season, but we are working and in every match we can already change things looking ahead to next season, where I am sure we will return to the top."
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Shining in the absence of Mbappe
The performance against Espanyol was a reminder of the 25-year-old's individual brilliance. Starting from his customary position on the left flank, he caused constant problems for the Espanyol defence. After a tense and tightly contested first half where he battled with El Hilali, Vinicius eventually broke the deadlock. His first goal came after a clever exchange with Gonzalo, while his second saw him link up effectively with Jude Bellingham before producing a clinical finish.
It was a display that suggested the Brazilian remains the heartbeat of the team's attack with Kylian Mbappe absent due to injury. Looking ahead to next weekend's Clasico clash with Barcelona, Vinicius added: "We are going to work very well this week to produce a match like this one."
Statistical resurgence in a difficult season
While Madrid's collective season may have lacked the consistency of previous years, Vinicius's personal numbers remain formidable. Following his double against Espanyol, the forward has now reached 21 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions this term.
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Looking ahead to a crucial week
The victory provides a necessary boost for Alvaro Arbeloa's side as they prepare for the season's final stretch. Madrid must beat Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou next Sunday to prevent their arch-rivals from retaining the La Liga trophy with three games to spare. Another stellar performance from Vinicius would give Los Blancos a fighting chance, while it has been reported that Mbappe will also return for the crucial game.