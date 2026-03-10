Will Kylian Mbappe face Man City? Alvaro Arbeloa delivers injury update on Real Madrid talisman ahead of Champions League showdown

The upcoming weeks could define Arbeloa’s stint at the helm, a period he values immensely. "I don't think there are any differences... in these two months you grow and learn. I'm the same person, but with two months as Real Madrid's coach, which is like a master's degree. I'm grateful for every day I spend here," he admitted. Looking ahead to the European stage, he added: "It's motivating to experience a Champions League round of 16 tie; to experience a night like tomorrow. It's very motivating. It will be a great experience. I'm really looking forward to it."