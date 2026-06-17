Why was Trent Alexander-Arnold snubbed by England again? Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher offers his theory after Real Madrid defender is overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for World Cup duty

England made a late change to their World Cup squad, replacing the injured Tino Livramento with Trevoh Chalobah on the eve of their opening game against Croatia. While many supporters expected the high-profile Alexander-Arnold to be the natural replacement, Tuchel instead opted for a more versatile, defensive-minded player to fill the gap in his ranks.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher suggested that Tuchel's philosophy simply does not have room for the specific talents Alexander-Arnold provides. "We know Thomas Tuchel's stance now regarding Trent," Carragher noted. "When you look at some of the players in the squad, it almost looks like he's picking center-backs who can do a job at right-back rather than an out and out right-back."