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'I taught them what not to do!' - Pep Guardiola & Luis Enrique labelled 'best in the world' as former mentor takes credit for Man City & PSG coach's achievements
Dominating the European stage
The famous coaches have cemented their places as among the most elite coaches in the game today. Enrique recently lifted his second Champions League trophy with Paris Saint-Germain and the third of his career, having previously won it with Barcelona.
This sees him join an elite club of managerial greats that includes Guardiola, who also boasts three titles across his spells at Barca and Manchester City. Furthermore, Guardiola recently ended a historic 10-year era with City, where the club have won every possible trophy. Clemente proudly linked their current standing at the absolute pinnacle of European football back to the time they spent in his squads.
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Taking credit for the best
When asked to identify the premier coaches in modern football, the former Athletic Club boss did not hesitate to name the men he once managed, seeing Guardiola, Enrique and Spain boss De la Fuente as the top dogs in their field. He proudly associated their current glory with the time they spent developing under his watchful eye in the national team setup.
Clemente confidently declared: "For me the two best are Luis Enrique and Pep. And now 'Luisito' de la Fuente, the three. The three have passed through my hands, something I will have taught them."
Learning from past mistakes
The former Spain boss elaborated on exactly what kind of wisdom he imparted to his star pupils. Rather than focusing on complex tactics, his lessons were surprisingly grounded in harsh realities and emotional resilience. Clemente explained his unique mentorship style, stating: "I have taught them two things: one, what you do not have to do because you already see what result it gives and the other, laugh all you can because they will take the smile from your lips."
With Euro 2024 winner De la Fuente finding success with the national team, and both Enrique and Guardiola continually conquering major competitions, his former players clearly absorbed the essential advice provided by their mentor.
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What next for the Spanish trio?
As the new campaign approaches, all three managers face different realities. While Guardiola is expected to catch his breath and rest for a while after leaving his club this summer, Enrique aims to build on his Champions League triumph with PSG.
Meanwhile, De la Fuente is busy preparing the Spanish national team for the World Cup.