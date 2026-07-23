‘We want to be Argentina, we want to be Spain’ - Inside U.S. Soccer’s plan to transform youth development and tackle pay-to-play

ATLANTA -- "For me, it all starts out there."

Arsene Wenger sits up in his seat at the head of the table and points outward. Through the window, there is a glimpse of the various pitches surrounding the new home of U.S. Soccer, the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center. You see beautiful green grass on a hot summer day. On those fields, Wenger says, the possibilities become endless.

On this summer day, Wenger, the legendary former Arsenal manager and the current Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, has been given a tour of that training center. He likes what he sees as he walks through the hallways surrounded by a combination of FIFA representatives and U.S. Soccer leadership. He sees the beauty of the facility but, more than anything, he sees the function. "It's not showing off," he says.

Yet, the unveiling of a multi-million dollar training facility is just the tip of the iceberg. You don't fix technical problems with more fields. A state-of-the-art gym doesn't wash away the problems of pay-to-play. You don't win a World Cup with buildings and you don't develop the best soccer players in the world with them, either.

That is why Wenger is seated at the head of the boardroom table alongside U.S. Soccer leadership to discuss the next steps for American soccer. Those are the steps that will matter. And, while the new facility gives American soccer a home, it's little more than a command station for a larger battle, one that will now have to continue in every American community if this sport is to ever reach the level Wenger believes it can.

"I feel there is a sincere desire to tackle the real problems," the French icon says. "I would not be here if I didn't feel that. We cannot guarantee success, but they really want to do something about the situation, and that's why I am on board. That's why I believe you have a chance."

Seated on either side of Wenger are U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and COO Dan Helfrich. They are the ones tasked with taking whatever steps come next. For years, the 2026 World Cup has been the north star, the one the American game has built towards. It's now over, which leaves the game to reckon with a key question: now what?

"The 2026 World Cup has been incredibly successful and has fundamentally changed the trajectory of the sport in the United States," Batson said. "As we think about '94, '96, and '99, and that five-year run, what it did to usher in an era of soccer in this country, we feel like we're one month into the next five-year period of this summer, LA 28, and the Women's World Cup in 2031 to ultimately ensure that the U.S. is one of the world's great soccer countries."

He adds: "We want to be Argentina, we want to be Spain, competing in a final. What are all the things that need to be true?"

The simple answer is that things need to change. Despite a spirited run through the group stage this summer, the U.S. Men’s National Team was shown to still be a level or two behind the game’s elite. The U.S. Women’s National Team remains among that elite, but the gap continues to narrow as the rest of the world improves.

The more complicated question is what that change should look like. For Helfrich, the World Cup served as a catalyst, sharpening the federation’s understanding of what must come next.

“More than anything, there’s clarity that we need a comprehensive plan,” the COO says.

Helfrich says that plan must improve access and affordability, better align the youth system and raise the standard of coaching. The federation’s ambitions are significant: to make soccer the No. 1 sport played in every American community, create the conditions for the women to continue winning World Cups and help the men become consistently competitive on that stage.

“The recipe is here,” he says. “We just need to be ruthless and clear in our execution of it.”

So what does that recipe look like? In truth, the ingredients are still being assembled, but the big takeaway is that the recipe can't look like anyone else's. It has to be made with American flavor.