Vice-President Abdullah Kavukcu strongly backed the international player in an interview with Sport Bild. He also weighed in on the discussions surrounding Sané’s lack of consistency and body language, and once again emphasised Sané’s importance to both his club and the team.
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"We can’t confirm those preconceptions at all": Gala boss calls for Leroy Sané to be given a starting place in the German national team at the World Cup
"Ever since Leroy joined us, he’s been talking about nothing but the World Cup. He has to be a first-team regular at the World Cup," said Kavukcu, adding: "I wish Germany every success at the World Cup. I dream of a World Cup final between Germany and Turkey."
Yet Sane is not currently an undisputed first-team regular at Turkey’s top-flight club. In the Champions League round of 16 defeat against Liverpool FC, for example, he played only one half. Before his red card suspension – following a rough foul in the Istanbul derby against Besiktas – he had, however, started three consecutive Süper Lig matches.
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Sane has not fulfilled Nagelsmann's instructions – but his place in the World Cup squad is all but assured
Kavukcu emphasised that Sane had “settled in well from day one”. “He’s part of the family, he has a good relationship with the manager and is fully committed. Sometimes he recommends players like a scout. That shows just how much he feels at home here.”
After 35 appearances for the Lions, Sane currently has six goals and eight assists to his name. He has not yet met Nagelsmann’s expectation that, following his move to the Süper Lig, he must score significantly more points than he did in the Bundesliga for FC Bayern Munich. Nevertheless, the national team manager recently selected him twice for his squad – a decision that met with widespread incomprehension among experts.
In the 4-3 friendly win in Switzerland, Sané even started the match, but failed to impress. After coming on as a substitute against Ghana, he set up Deniz Undav’s winning goal to make it 2-1. Sané is virtually certain to have a place in the World Cup squad, yet Nagelsmann has recently reiterated: “Leroy knows what is required. He has to prove it.”
Securing a starting spot at the World Cup this summer will certainly be no easy feat. Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz are established starters under Nagelsmann. The two remaining positions were filled by Sane, Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry during the March training camp. If Jamal Musiala reaches peak form in time, he too will definitely be in the starting line-up.
Gala produced a special jersey for Sane – and scored a huge success
Kavukcu also addressed the allegations that had already followed Sane around in Munich, namely that he displayed questionable body language. "We can’t confirm those preconceptions at all. The Leroy we see here is a completely different person," he clarifies: "He gets on well with everyone, cracks jokes, and helps the young players in training, but also as a person. We’re actually laughing with him all the time.”
What’s more, the Galatasaray fans adore him, which is why the Istanbul club launched a special long-sleeved jersey range in DFB and Galatasaray designs just for Sane. And it was a hit! The jerseys sold out in no time. “Leroy is among the top three jersey sellers at Galatasaray (alongside Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi; Ed.),” explained Kavukcu.
Kavukcu emphasised that the free transfer from FC Bayern Munich to Gala last summer was by no means a step backwards: “We are a big, proud club and can compete with the top teams in Europe. When it comes to away fans at European matches, we’re actually top of the league. Even Bayern can’t keep up with that.” The club is pursuing the vision of becoming "one of the top 10 clubs in the world". "We are going public with our own merchandising company, and we also plan to launch our own café franchise chain. All of this has a lot to do with players like Leroy or Victor Osimhen, who have significantly boosted our popularity."
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Sane's impressive performance convinced Gala of the Boey transfer
Sane is even helping to bring further big names to the Süper Lig leaders. “We also asked Leroy for his opinion when we were bringing Sacha Boey back. He gave us some advice and recommended the player,” said Kavukcu.
The right-back returned to Gala on loan from the German record champions in the winter after having fallen completely out of favour under manager Vincent Kompany. There is subsequently a buy-back option reportedly worth between 15 and 20 million euros. The Frenchman, however, had moved to Munich two years earlier for 30 million euros.
Leroy Sané: Performance data and statistics for the German national team
International matches 74 Goals 16 Assists 11