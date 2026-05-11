Vinicius Junior taunts Barcelona fans with Champions League reminder during Real Madrid's Clasico defeat at Camp Nou

The final El Clasico of the season proved to be a difficult affair for Real Madrid, as they struggled to find their rhythm against a dominant Barcelona side. With the home crowd in full voice, Vinicius became a primary target for the locals, facing relentless whistling and jeers every time he touched the ball on the flank.

Never one to shy away from a confrontation with opposing fans, the Brazilian talisman opted for a non-verbal response to the provocation. Standing directly in front of the stands, the wide-man was spotted making a "one" gesture with one hand and a "five" with the other, a clear reference to the gulf in continental success between the two Spanish giants, with Real boasting 15 Champions League titles compared to Barca's five.



