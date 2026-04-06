Getty/GOAL
Vinicius Junior backs Lamine Yamal in unified fight against racism as Real Madrid and Barcelona stars join forces
Yamal stands up against racism
The controversy stems from the recent friendly between Spain and Egypt, after which Yamal condemned the intolerable anti-Muslim chants that marred the goalless draw. During the match, sections of the crowd were heard singing "the one who doesn't jump is a Muslim," an act that deeply affected the 18-year-old winger. Despite the chants being aimed generally at the visiting team, Yamal took to social media to brand the perpetrators as "ignorant" and "racist" for using religion as a tool for mockery.
- Getty Images
Vinicius calls for unity after Yamal abuse
In a powerful display of solidarity, Vinicius has stepped forward to support his Clasico counterpart. Speaking ahead of a massive Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, the Brazilian was asked about the Islamophobic abuse directed toward Yamal during Spain's recent friendly against Egypt at the RCDE Stadium. Vinicius, who has faced numerous similar battles himself, was emphatic in his response to the growing problem.
"It happens many times and hopefully we can continue this fight," Vinicius told reporters. "It's important that Lamine speaks, he can help others. We are famous, we have money, we can balance these things, but poor people have more difficulties than us. We have to be together. I'm not saying that Spain, Germany or Portugal are racist countries. But there are racists. If we continue this fight together, in the future new players can stop going through these things."
The legal response to hate speech
The authorities have taken these events seriously, with the Catalan police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, launching a formal probe into the "Islamophobic and xenophobic" behaviour witnessed during the international break. These episodes have once again put the spotlight on the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and its ability to protect players from such environments.
Vinicius himself was recently involved in a heated flashpoint during a match against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. The Brazilian alleged he was racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni around the 50th minute, resulting in the match being halted for a period. While Prestianni later denied the allegations, claiming he used standard Argentinian insults that were not racial in nature, the incident further highlighted the constant scrutiny and hostility Vinicius faces on the pitch.
- AFP
Flick backs Yamal after international incident
Ahead of Barcelona’s recent La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid, German coach Hans Flick expressed his full support for his star player Lamine Yamal and his stance on integration, highlighting the need for the football community to unite against hate speech and promote solidarity.
During his pre-match press conference, Flick reflected on the aftermath of the recent international break, stating: “I think his message was extremely clear. We live and breathe football every day, and we must strengthen the values of integration and solidarity. It is frustrating that a minority does not understand this. We must reflect and work to improve the situation. There is no place for racism - not in football, nor in life. Ever. We must all come together and respect one another, regardless of skin colour, religion, or background.”