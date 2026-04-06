Vinicius Junior backs Lamine Yamal in unified fight against racism as Real Madrid and Barcelona stars join forces

In a powerful display of solidarity, Vinicius has stepped forward to support his Clasico counterpart. Speaking ahead of a massive Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, the Brazilian was asked about the Islamophobic abuse directed toward Yamal during Spain's recent friendly against Egypt at the RCDE Stadium. Vinicius, who has faced numerous similar battles himself, was emphatic in his response to the growing problem.

"It happens many times and hopefully we can continue this fight," Vinicius told reporters. "It's important that Lamine speaks, he can help others. We are famous, we have money, we can balance these things, but poor people have more difficulties than us. We have to be together. I'm not saying that Spain, Germany or Portugal are racist countries. But there are racists. If we continue this fight together, in the future new players can stop going through these things."