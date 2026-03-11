As the Champions League anthem rang out, Osimhen was visibly moved to tears while standing in the line-up next to team-mates Mario Lemina and Gabriel Sara. Midfielder Lucas Torreira was seen comforting the striker before he composed himself to shake hands with the Liverpool players. It was a staggering show of support from the Cimbom faithful for their talismanic forward, who has formed an incredible bond with the Istanbul club since his arrival. Osimhen remained professional on the pitch, providing the assist for Mario Lemina to score the only goal in a vital 1-0 victory for the Turkish giants.
VIDEO: Victor Osimhen moved to tears as Galatasaray fans honour his late mother with huge tifo in Champions League clash with Liverpool
Osimhen provides assist in Galatasaray win
Watch the clip
Osimhen's difficult journey to the top
The tribute held deep personal significance for Osimhen, who has previously spoken about the trauma of losing his mother at a young age. Discussing his upbringing and the hardships his family faced in Lagos, Nigeria, the striker told UEFA: "My mother passed away at a very young age. My older brother called from the village, he said that my mother had slept and never woke up. When she left, it was really tough for the family. My dad has to go out and look for a job, to make sure that we are fed every day. Football was the only escape route for me and my family to get out of poverty."
- AFP
What comes next?
Galatasaray have now twice beaten Liverpool at home in this season's Champions League, and will be confident of getting a positive result in the second leg of the round of 16 tie at Anfield next week. But first, they will face Basaksehir this weekend in the Turkish Super Lig, looking to preserve a four-point lead at the summit.