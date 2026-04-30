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VIDEO: 'Excited' Lionel Messi introduces himself to UE Cornella squad after surprise purchase of Catalan club
'I am supporting you every weekend'
Lionel Messi, who officially acquired fifth tier Spanish side UE Cornella on April 16, has wasted no time in asserting his influence as the club’s new owner. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Baix Llobregat region, the Argentine icon sent a personal video message to the squad and staff, signalling his deep commitment to the project.
"I wanted to introduce myself and let you know that we are here to grow and help in whatever is necessary," Messi told the group. "We have a lot of enthusiasm for this new project. I am following you and supporting you every weekend."
Players react to the superstar owner
Beyond mere financial backing, the former Barcelona star has demonstrated a hands-on approach, revealing that he tracks the team’s progress religiously via social media. This level of engagement has transformed the atmosphere at the club, turning a modest local side into a global talking point.
The timing couldn't be better; Cornella has already secured a spot in the play-offs for promotion to Segunda RFEF with two games to spare, providing the perfect platform for the Messi ownership era to begin with a trophy.
New project aims
The decision to purchase Cornella is seen as a strategic move into a club renowned for its academy. The institution has a rich history of nurturing elite talent, having served as the launching pad for stars like Jordi Alba, Gerard Martín, and Javi Puado. By taking the reins at a "forming club", Messi is positioning himself as a guardian of Catalan football heritage.
Messi’s objective remains focused: to drive progressive and sustainable growth for the club. By sharing his support publicly and following the team's every step, the Argentine has officially kicked off an era defined by high ambition and institutional commitment.
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What comes next?
With the play-offs looming, the pressure is now on the players to match their owner’s ambition. Messi’s goal is clear: a progressive and sustainable rise through the Spanish divisions. While the spotlight remains firmly on the Argentine's digital presence and his weekend support from afar, the ultimate test will be whether his enthusiasm can translate into a swift climb up the Spanish football pyramid.