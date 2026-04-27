VIDEO: Ederson punches VAR monitor in furious outburst after ex-Man City star sent off in Fenerbahce's derby loss to Galatasaray

The highly-anticipated clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce descended into chaos as Ederson saw red in more ways than one. With Galatasaray leading 1-0, the tension reached a breaking point when the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute. Ederson, who had already been cautioned earlier in the match, was shown a second yellow card for dissent after the referee judged him to be intentionally delaying the execution of the spot-kick.

The red card sparked an immediate and aggressive response from the veteran goalkeeper, who confronted the match official in a heated exchange. Images from the broadcast showed a physical coming together, as the referee and Ederson appeared to push their heads together. But the drama did not end with the whistle. As Ederson was finally escorted from the field of play, his fury boiled over once more. The Brazilian was caught on camera punching the VAR monitor as he headed toward the tunnel, leaving spectators and officials stunned by the outburst.