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Donny Afroni

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo in holiday mode! CR7 enjoys water sports with Georgina Rodriguez & his family - including driving sports car on the sea

Cristiano Ronaldo maintains an unbreakable bond with his roots, returning to the island of Madeira to escape top-level competition. The 41-year-old brought his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez and their children to this corner of the Atlantic, which they have identified as their favourite vacation spot for 2026, to spend time with family.

  • Water sports activities during vacation

    Ronaldo's activities with his family were captured in a viral video, as the footballer shows that the vacation is doing him good. Ronaldo is seen laughing happily as he slides down a balloon slide. He is also seen driving a car over the sea. Not only that, he is also seen riding a jetfoiler - a surfboard that flies above the water.

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  • The return of a prodigal son to Funchal

    For Ronaldo, returning to Madeira is more than just a vacation - it's a reunion with his childhood growing up in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood of Funchal. Despite his status as one of the world's highest-paid footballers and his current stint in Saudi Arabia, the striker hasn't forgotten the sacrifices that marked his childhood before achieving global fame. The footballer himself has repeatedly reflected on the hardships of his youth: "We had no money, life wasn't easy back then in Madeira."

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  • Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2025Getty

    Absent from the Portugal squad during the international break

    Ronaldo will be able to spend time with his family after being left out of Portugal's latest squad, announced last Friday for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered a hamstring injury during his club's match against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League on February 28. Portugal's coach, Roberto Martinez, had indicated earlier this week that Ronaldo was suffering from a "minor injury", without confirming whether the 41-year-old would miss the international break.

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