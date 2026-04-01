Video: An absurd scene... Moroccan and Senegalese celebrations for the Africa Cup of Nations on the same night

In a scene described by the French network ‘RMC Sport’ as ‘absurd’, Moroccan fans and Senegalese players celebrated a single trophy – the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations – even though the title has not yet been officially awarded to either side, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not yet issued its ruling.

In the city of Lens during the Morocco v Paraguay match, and in Diamniadio during the Senegal v Gambia match, Moroccan fans and Senegalese players celebrated with their supporters on Tuesday evening, hailing their respective teams as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

RMC Sport reported that a distance of approximately 4,300 kilometres separates Lens and Dakar, yet a festive atmosphere prevailed in both cities.

Both sides celebrated the victory at the same time, due to the continuing uncertainty over the identity of the champions following the 18 January final in Rabat.

Although Senegal won the match 1-0, the CAF Appeals Committee announced on 17 March that the Senegalese team had been deemed to have “withdrawn” from the final and awarded the victory to Morocco with a 3-0 scoreline.

A number of Senegalese players had left the pitch for around 15 minutes during the match in Rabat, in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco in stoppage time, which was subsequently missed.

More than two months later, the final decision rests with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, following an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation.

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