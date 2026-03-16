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Tom Hindle

'Two community clubs that were always bound to clash' - Vermont Green vs. Portland Hearts of Pine is USL's dream hipster rivalry in the U.S. Open Cup

Portland Hearts of Pine and Vermont Green are two of New England’s most compelling community-built clubs, and their U.S. Open Cup meeting brings a battle of brands to the pitch.

Tom Proctor rubs some opposing fans the wrong way. The Vermont Green Stadium announcer gets on the mic every week for his side’s home games.

And he really isn’t all that professional. Proctor is, in his own words, part announcer, part hype man.

“I just went for it. And it turns out they love my brand of basically bigging up our players and giving their players shit over the microphone,” Proctor said.

Over time, though, his antics have developed a certain charm. Sure, opposition fans will always be a little annoyed by his jabs here and there. But a man who was once paid in a six-pack of local beer has now become ingrained into the fabric of what many consider one of America’s most beloved lower-league clubs.

However, there are some, five hours drive away, who might contest that latter point. The Green of USL League Two captured eyes and hype a few years ago. But more recently, Portland Hearts of Pine have established themselves as the cool hipster brand of lower league soccer. They’ve become two of the most distinctive clubs in lower-league American soccer - and they sit only a few hours apart.

And on Tuesday evening, the jerseys, shirts, brand activations, and Bernie Sanders-inspired TIFOs will clash on the pitch, when Portland travel to Burlington, Vt. in the U.S. Open Cup. America, in effect, has its perfect trendy rivalry.

“It’s two community clubs that were always bound to clash,” Patrick Infurna, Vermont co-founder, told GOAL.

  • Vermont Green TIFOPatrick McCormack

    'Two separate communities growing in different ways'

    A few things are worth pointing out here. The first is that these two sides have never met before. Vermont Green are semi-pro, and even if they won USL League Two last year, they consistently rely on college players and part-time footballers to win matches. They will not play a league match for two months. Portland are in a bigger city, have a deeper player pool, and can now recruit from abroad. 

    The second is that they aren’t really all that close to each other, either. It is, depending on the weather - as one Portland supporter admitted - some six hours' drive. 

    Yet on Tuesday evening, a lot of those barriers will come down. Vermont have sold out Virtue Field. There will be some 3,000 fans in there, screaming all night long (the Green’s website has encouraged people to ‘watch the match for free on the hill behind the north goal’). This derby of sorts will get its first matchup. 

    “It's two separate communities that I think are growing in similar ways and have prioritized growth of the game in a very particular, community-oriented way,” Infurna said.

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  • Vermont Green fansPatrick McCormack

    'There's stories and community everywhere'

    This is the story of two clubs who have understood lower league football, embraced its value, and reflected it through their communities. Vermont are the perfect lower league story. Burlington’s population is a hair over 40,000. They don’t have any professional sports to speak of. This is a place associated with Ben & Jerry’s (a sponsor) and Bernie Sanders.

    Yet they have used what few resources are available and brought them to life. They are owned and run by the duo of Matt Wolff, a prominent graphic designer, and Infurna, who has enjoyed a lengthy career in soccer branding for a number of top clubs in the United States. They picked up plenty of press for their environmental goals. Their jerseys fly off the shelves every year. They became a blueprint for teams looking to create a buzz without necessarily spending a ton on marketing. 

    Nearly five years after their launch, and the owners are well aware of the impact they have had. 

    “There are stories and community everywhere,” Infurna said. “And if you enjoy this game through that lens, then this game can exist in a strong way anywhere, if you have the right people and the right community.”

  • Vermont Green USL League 2 Patrick McCormack

    'Vermont is ready for something like this'

    And that - bringing people into the mix - was always the goal. 

    “I knew that Vermont is ready for something like this. I knew Vermont would embrace culture like this. It was always informed, and even just the way that we operate, the way we built, the voice, the culture, the imagery, has come with Vermont in mind,” Infurna said. 

    Vermont invites everyone in. Tyler Littwin is a walking cliche, at times. He used to be in a band, and is now a writer, designer and creative who spends his day-to-day as a Graphic Designer for a prominent soccer media company. He was asked by Wolff to design the Green’s matchday posters. His brief? Just put together whatever he is feeling week in, week out. 

    “It ends up being this mix of sci-fi fantasy meets Vermont, meets football, meets whatever weirdness is sort of floating through the world at a time,” Littwin said. “I don't know. My grand theory is that matchday posters don't have to show football in order to capture the feel of the club or the game.” 

    He might just be right, too. Almost all of his posters reflect soccer in some capacity. But one from 2023 showed animals supporting a game. Others are confusingly wonderful psychedelic things. Tuesday’s poster keeps it tidy, for the most part, a lady reaching out for a U.S. Open Cup.

    Proctor was a massive Manchester United fan growing up - he still is. But he moved to Vermont a decade ago. He wasn’t sure, at the time, if he would stay or not. Ten years on, and he announces every game. And he has his perfect lower league football team. 

    “USL does seem to have a kind of spark, which is what makes you love football in the first place,” Proctor said.

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  • Portland Hearts of Pine FansChris Linscott

    'The branding and the marketing that is so spot on'

    Portland are built on a similar ethos - albeit with more of a platform. Their journey has been longer and more visible. USL clubs are technically under free rein to decide what division they would like to enter the soccer pyramid at (effectively, their franchise fee and size of market determine things for them). Portland, owner Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, surmised, was an ideal USL League One setting - for now, at least. 

    For him, it started with conversations in bars, and rainy World Cup watch parties in the center of town. Ironically, Portland might have had Wolff, now a rival owner, design their crest. But they found an early designer and stuck with it. Either way, their branding is equal parts maximalist and local - a synthesis of Brooklyn and New England that really shouldn’t work, but does. 

    Their inaugural home jersey sold out. Their second made waves and was accompanied by a brand campaign led by Landon Donovan. Portland realized that its hyperlocal brand might just resonate. They were right. 

    “There's the values-based, sort of purpose-driven, element to what these clubs are, giving people additional reasons to fall in love with you,” Hoffman-Johnson said. “And then the branding and the marketing that is so spot on.” 

    Still, they have largely kept it all within Maine. They partner with Portland-based companies. All of their sponsors are carefully chosen. They have maintained a crucial authenticity, despite also hosting brand activations at shops in New York City on the weekends.

  • Portland Hearts of Pine Bill Trevaskis

    'I followed what they've done'

    And they also turned to Vermont for inspiration. Hoffman-Johnson always had a vision. But Vermont, he admitted, were a perfect example of how he might be able to build something of his own. 

    “In the early days of trying to get this club off the ground, I followed what they've done, and have nothing but respect and love from here for what they're building,” Hoffman-Johnson said. 

    That’s the point here, more broadly. For all of their differences in division, budget, and overall vibe, these are two clubs that are remarkably similar. Transplant Portland to Vermont and it would probably look a lot like the Green. Scale up the Green to Portland and they would perhaps follow some similar principles. The two of them, meeting on a football pitch? That’s a game that seems too good to be true.

    And of course, there is football to worry about. Both teams are rather good. Vermont rode a wave of soccer in their state and won USL League 2, a run marked by a remarkable 99th minute equalizer against Western Massachusetts that fans have since dubbed “The Miracle at Lustiano.” They needed another late goal - this one in the 90th minute - to clinch the national championship.

    For Portland, there was no such fairytale. Hearts of Pine lost on penalties in the semifinals to Spokane Velocity. 

    But it did set expectations high. 

    “It’s hard to top last year,” Mitch Ketchen, co-chair of the Hearts of Pine supporters’ group Dirigo Union, said. 

    They have responded by recruiting heavily, while also retaining some of their top talent. This is a deeper squad than last year's, with more experience under their belt.

  • Vermont Green fans (2)Patrick McCormack

    'We're kindred spirits'

    It’s a long drive to Burlington for the Portland fans. The weather will not be pretty, either. This will not be a cup tie played under blue skies and sunshine, with strong winds and temperatures expected to drop into the teens Tuesday night. This is a grimy sort of occasion, perhaps a little harsher, meteorologically, than it really should. It really is a limiting factor for a Tuesday night kickoff. Ketchen anticipates that a few fans will still make the trip, too. 

    And there’s already some banter being thrown around. Proctor, for one, thinks there might be a little too much imitation in Portland’s model. 

    “We're kindred spirits, but really, in reality, they just tried to copy what we've done, which is all well and good, but you're never going to be able to beat the original,” he said. 

    Maybe a little bit of bite is what’s needed. The game is sold out. The announcer will be shouting. For two clubs that always seemed destined to cross paths, the first meeting has finally arrived.

    “Last season, I remember hearing a ton of people wanting Vermont in the lead up to the US Open Cup,” Ketchen said. “Obviously, that didn't happen. So now, that excitement is tenfold.”

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