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USWNT player ratings vs Japan: Kennedy Wesley shines off bench with goal and assist in emphatic win

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The USWNT beat Japan 3-0 on Friday night, fueled by a goal and assist from center back sub Kennedy Wesley and a strike from Rose Lavelle. The result secured a 2-1 edge in the rare three-game series, as manager Emma Hayes’ “game on” message translated into a sharp performance in Commerce City, Colo.

After a scoreless first half, the USWNT came out sharp and broke through just two minutes after the restart. The opener came from an unlikely center-back combination: Wesley, on for Tierna Davidson, headed the ball across the box to a trailing Naomi Girma, who nodded it home at the far post. It was Girma’s third international goal, all headers.

"I believe to win the biggest things, you have to have the ball, because I think you saw with Japan in the third game, having to play without it," Hayes said after the match.

The USWNT then doubled the lead with a team goal, sparked by a a cheeky high double-nine play from Rose Lavelle. Lindsey Heaps collected the ball in the midfield, then found Trinity Rodman making a run up the wing. Rodman slipped Lavelle in, who was playing high against Japan's high defensive line. Lavelle's finish marked her second goal in the USWNT's last three games. Less than 10 minutes later, it was super center-back sub Wesley who did the somewhat unthinkable, scoring her first international goal to extend the USWNT's lead by three in the 67th minute. Wesley used the outside part of her foot to get a piece of a cross and redirect it past Japan's Chika Hirao.

The USWNT outlasted Japan in the three-game series 2-1, and this match saw Hayes implement 10 changes to the roster, with 20-year-old midfielder Claire Hutton being the only player who started the last game and this one. With Heaps' hometown of Golden, Colo, just 20 miles away, she was named captain ahead of the match.

"This is her hometown," Hayes said about Heaps. "I think she's been superb again this tournament, not just as a leader, it's important I say this, but as an important contributor."


From Tierna Davidson's heroic return to the starting lineup, to defensive magic between Girma and Wesley, and naturally a Lavelle speciality, the USWNT took care of business in Heaps and Wilson's home state.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from DICK’s Sporting Goods Park...

  • Tierna DavidsonGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Claudia Dickey (6/10):

    Quiet game in goal for Dickey, but now has 10 caps and earned her second start in this international window.

    Naomi Girma (8/10):

    Find a center back that can do both, and that's Girma. Her goal completely changed the energy of the match.

    Tierna Davidson (6/10):

    A solid first half, even despite a bump that had the team shaken up. Davidson may still be working her way back, but the defender played smart, connected passes, and looked comfortable next to Girma.

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    Absolutely rapid up the wing and super disciplined defensively. The pace and explosiveness between Fox and Rodman on the wing is another level.

    Gisele Thompson (7/10):

    Thompson held her own, rather easily, on Friday night. The outside back got up the pitch often, and looked like she was happy as ever playing underneath her sister.

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  • Lindsey HeapsGetty Images

    Midfield

    Claire Hutton (7/10):

    Solid performance and the only player to start the last game and then start this one. Had natural chemistry with Heaps and Lavelle.

    Lindsey Heaps (7/10):

    Controlled the tempo of the match, and did so with the utmost joy playing in front of her friends and family. Her defense was stellar and she kept the lines organized.

    Rose Lavelle (8/10):

    There's no one quite like Lavelle who now has scored two goals in the two games she played in this three-game series. Her ability to play almost high like a No. 9, without actually being a No. 9, was the difference maker.

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    Attack

    Trinity Rodman (6/10):

    Had some good runs and services into the box, was directly involved in the slip pass that found Lavelle for the second goal of the game.

    Sophia Wilson (7/10):

    Looked like she was getting her groove back, but the final piece in her getting back to her best will be finishing. It was clear to see on Friday that it is still a work in progress.

    Alyssa Thompson (5/10):

    A quiet game for the winger who didn't have a whole lot of chances, although looked completely comfortable playing on the same side as her sister.e

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  • Ally SentnorGetty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Kennedy Wesley (9/10):

    First an assist then a goal?! Wesley changed the trajectory of the game when she entered in the second half.

    Jaedyn Shaw (6/10):

    Entered the match for Alyssa Thompson and had some good moments, but didn't see the ball nearly enough.

    Avery Patterson (6/10):

    Solid performance, didn't make any mistakes, and kept Japan off the scoreboard.

    Sam Coffey (6/10):

    In the 63rd minute, Coffey replaced Heaps and settled into the game, offering a lot of experience and discipline as the USWNT were in maintenance mode to keep the lead.

    Emma Hayes (8/10):

    "Game on," alright, as Hayes outlasted Japan in the three-game series. With many changes to the lineup in all three games, Hayes is getting one step closer to her group for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

    Olivia Moultrie (6/10):

    Came in the match in the 73rd minute and kept the level the same for the USWNT, which is an important role, especially when coming into the midfield.

    Ally Sentnor(6/10)

    Brought the energy off the bench, but didn't get many chances on goal.

    Lily Yohannes (6/10)

    Late second-half substitute, kept the rhythm of the midfield.

    Lilly Reale (5/10)

    Came in for Naomi Girma in the 83rd minute and didn't see the ball.