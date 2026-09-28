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USWNT AbroadGOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson fires Chelsea past Emily Fox and Arsenal as Sam Coffey makes first WSL start for Man City

Originals
USA
Women's football
A. Thompson
S. Coffey
E. Fox
L. Yohannes
P. Tullis-Joyce

The U.S. women's national team (UWSNT) are approaching a camp ahead of their friendlies against Spain, so this past weekend proved to be one of the last weekends of WSL and French Ligue 1 action that the Americans will have before the next call in.

The USWNT’s October friendlies against world No. 1 Spain are approaching, and several Americans in Europe made their mark for their clubs this week. Alyssa Thompson delivered the standout moment Sunday, pouncing on a rebound to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Emily Fox and Arsenal.

Sam Coffey made her first WSL start of the season in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Charlton, while Phallon Tullis-Joyce helped Manchester United claim its first league victory. In the Champions League, Lily Yohannes supplied a clever backheel assist as OL Lyonnes beat Servette 8-0.

GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines in the latest USWNT Abroad.

  • Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Thompson makes her mark

    Thompson had the defining moment of Chelsea’s weekend, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. After Arsenal had controlled much of the early match, Thompson broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a stellar finish, giving Chelsea the lead before half. Thompson's goal ended up being it for the Blues, who went on to protect all three points against a charged-up Arsenal side.

    Thompson's goal was especially encouraging given her strong start to the season, starting all four of Chelsea’s WSL matches.

    For the USWNT, Thompson’s continued development in a demanding Chelsea environment is significant. She is gaining experience competing for a starting role at one of Europe’s top clubs and, when it comes to the player pool of pacey wingers, she's very much in the running for a starting role on the national team.

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  • Sam Coffey Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Coffey earns the start

    Manchester City has been perfect this WSL season so far, and Sam Coffey is taking steps forward and important steps forward for the club. Coffey started and played the full 90 minutes for City over the weekend, helping the Citizens win 1-0 over Charlton. As a holding midfielder, she was disciplined, won 50/50 balls, and was fundamental in helping City maintain a clean sheet.

    Although at the end of last season injuries became a concern for Coffey, she's picked right where she left off and is getting close to top form.

    For the USWNT, those consistent minutes against high-level European competition give Hayes another strong indication of Coffey’s ability to anchor a midfield at the highest level.

  • Lily YohannesGetty Images

    Yohannes carving out role without Heaps

    Yohannes is beginning to look more comfortable in a bigger role for OL Lyonnes. That continued against Servette in the Champions League, where she started, played 71 minutes and set up Marie-Antoinette Katoto with a clever backheel in an 8-0 win.



    After spending much of her first season in France in Lindsey Heaps’ shadow, Yohannes has started two of Lyon’s first three league matches this season and is getting more involved in the attack. That matters in a crowded USWNT midfield pool. Yohannes is versatile, but she is still young, and her final ball remains an area where she can improve.

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  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd HICGetty/GOAL

    Tullis-Joyce steps up

    Tullis-Joyce delivered a composed performance as Manchester United beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday for their first WSL win of the season. She helped preserve United’s lead with a crucial save, tipping Estelle Cascarino’s powerful effort over the bar.

    After a difficult start to the season, including a five-goal loss to Chelsea, Tullis-Joyce looked back to her steady, shot-stopping ways. For the USWNT, regular club minutes and performances like this strengthen her case with Emma Hayes as she competes for a bigger role in a goalkeeper group without a clear No. 1.

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