Uproar at Real Madrid ahead of the return leg against Bayern Munich? A decision by manager Álvaro Arbeloa appears to have caused a stir

Some fans booed Vinicius Junior and his teammates as they left the Bernabéu pitch on Friday evening after another disappointing result. According to Mundo Deportivo, this section of the crowd saw the subsequent day off as further proof of a lack of commitment.

Arbeloa, however, insisted at the post-match press conference after Friday’s draw with Girona, “Wednesday against Bayern will be our night; we’ll give it 200 per cent.” Having lost 1–2 at home in the first leg last Tuesday, Real must now produce a formidable performance in Munich if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

“My players believe they can stage a comeback, and that’s all I’m focused on,” Arbeloa emphasised. Real will resume training on Sunday morning as they begin preparations for the second leg at the Allianz Arena.