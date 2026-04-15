The teenager had already left his seat after 39 minutes, immediately after Harry Kane’s 2–2 equaliser, and was taking photos with fans; as a result, he presumably did not see his side fall behind for the third time that evening, in the 42nd minute. It is unclear whether Karl saw Kylian Mbappé’s goal on a screen.
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Unusual scenes unfolded in the main stand: injured Lennart Karl missed FC Bayern Munich’s goal against Real Madrid
- AFP
Tom Bischof and Sven Ulreich, both sidelined by injury and unavailable to manager Vincent Kompany, watched the first half from their seats before disappearing into the Allianz Arena tunnels at the break. The pair returned a few moments late for the second period, while Karl was initially absent and only reappeared in the 52nd minute.
He did, however, leap up to celebrate Luis Díaz’s crucial 3–3 equaliser that secured a place in the semi-finals. Before stoppage time—and thus before Michael Olise’s 4–3 winner—Karl, Ulreich and Bischof all left their seats to be on the pitch in time to celebrate with the team.
Shortly after kick-off, Karl had already drawn attention in the main stand with his flamboyant attire. Dressed entirely in pink—from his shoes and trousers to his top and cap—he arrived slightly late and accompanied by others, taking his seat just in time to watch Manuel Neuer gift Real Madrid an early lead, as Arda Güler pounced on a hair-raising passing error to make it 1–0.
Karl is sidelined indefinitely for FC Bayern.
Karl is sidelined for Bayern Munich after tearing a muscle fibre in his right hamstring. The club has not given a specific return date, stating only that the 18-year-old will be “out for the time being”. The attacking midfielder posted on Instagram: “Hope to be back soon. Wishing the team every success.”
Bayern, however, only disclosed Bischof’s absence shortly before kick-off, stating that the midfielder has suffered a “minor calf muscle tear”.