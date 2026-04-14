Getty Images Sport
Union Berlin have '100% confidence' in Marie-Louise Eta as director hits back at ‘insane’ misogynistic attacks on Bundesliga's first ever woman head coach
Heldt condemns backlash after historic appointment
Union Berlin have rallied behind Eta after she became the first woman to take charge of a Bundesliga side, with the club condemning the misogynistic reaction that followed her appointment. Sporting director Heldt criticised the online abuse aimed at Eta and stressed that gender played no role in the club’s decision. Heldt insisted the focus should remain on coaching ability and leadership, rather than outdated attitudes.
- Getty Images Sport
Heldt defends Eta and calls criticism ‘embarrassing’
According to the Union director, the club has full trust in Eta’s capabilities and believes the criticism directed at her reflects a mindset that should no longer exist in modern football.
"I personally haven’t spoken with [Marie-Louise] about it yet," he said on the club's official website. "I’ve noticed it, but I also refuse to read or even just expose myself to that kind of nonsense, because for me, this is about quality—leadership quality. We have 100 percent confidence in Loui, complete conviction.
"I find it insane that we have to deal with this in this day and age. We’re talking about a highly competent leader here, and you can be sure that everyone here at Union, whether in the stands or within the club itself, stands 100 percent behind this decision and will do everything in their power to ensure that this doesn’t lead to any further discussion in the future. It’s just embarrassing."
Why Eta was seen as the logical successor
Eta’s promotion came shortly after Union Berlin parted ways with Steffen Baumgart following a disappointing result against Heidenheim, a performance that convinced the board decisive action was needed.
"The decisive factor was essentially the team’s performance in Heidenheim, which led us to make the decision that evening," Heldt explained. "Of course, we then contacted Marie-Louise and presented our idea to her. She was immediately willing and was very pleased about the trust we’re showing in her.
"She had a great run with the U-19s team, so she’s already fulfilled a role as head coach and is experienced. Another advantage, of course, is that we all know her and she knows us. She doesn’t need to be shown the ropes here - she knows it all. She knows the stadium, the atmosphere, the people, and above all, the players. And we’re convinced that a head coach can only truly be a head coach if they’ve held that role before, which is why she is the logical next step."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Eta's main focus now is getting Union Berlin back on the winning track, as the club looks to stabilise its form in the final stages of the Bundesliga season. Her first major test will come against Wolfsburg on Saturday, with a win potentially being enough to take the club into the top half of the table.