Uli Hoeness rules out €200m Michael Olise sale to Liverpool as Bayern Munich chief takes swipe at Reds' transfer activity

In typical outspoken fashion, Hoeness did not hold back when assessing Liverpool's recent form and their heavy investment in the transfer market. The Reds have endured a difficult campaign despite significant outlays, and the Bayern chief was quick to point out that more money does not always equate to better results.

“Liverpool have already spent €500 million this year and are having a very poor season. We won’t contribute to them playing better next year,” Hoeness told reporters.