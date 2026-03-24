UEFA shuts down Premier League clubs' appeal to increase Champions League squad sizes following resistance from La Liga sides

UEFA has confirmed that the 25-man squad limit for the Champions League will remain unchanged next season. Despite growing concerns regarding player welfare and an increasingly congested fixture list, the competitions committee opted against expanding rosters for the immediate future. This decision forces Europe’s elite managers to continue balancing domestic and continental demands with restricted resources. However, a potential shift looms on the horizon; reports indicate the rule could be revisited ahead of the 2027-28 campaign. This timeline aligns with UEFA’s next broadcast rights cycle, offering a strategic window for structural reform to address the modern game's physical intensity.