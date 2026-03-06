Transfer blow for Orlando City as Antoine Griezmann opts to STAY at Atletico Madrid in attempt to finally win Champions League

The primary catalyst for this sudden change of heart was Atletico's successful progression to the Copa del Rey final. Despite a 3-0 second-leg defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou, Simeone's men secured their place in the showpiece event after winning the first clash 4-0. Griezmann is desperate to be part of that final and fears that leaving for Florida now would mean missing out on a poetic farewell at the club where he has scored 210 goals.

Furthermore, the French star remains fully committed to the club's continental ambitions. Director of football Mateu Alemany recently clarified the player's situation, saying: "Antoine has this season and two more years of contract with us, and he's absolutely focused on what's coming up."