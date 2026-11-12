What is top of Mauricio Pochettino’s to-do list at Man Utd? Morgan Schneiderlin explains Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe-themed first job for outgoing USMNT boss
Pochettino has agreed terms with Man Utd
The latest reports suggest that an agreement in principle has been reached with a tactician that has also spent time in England with Tottenham - who he led to the Champions League final - and Chelsea.
United have not yet officially relieved Carrick - who initially inherited their reins on an interim basis last season - of his duties in Manchester. That is considered to be merely a matter of time, with the Red Devils working on putting a successor in place before wielding the axe.
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Pochettino has spent time with Spurs, Chelsea & PSG
Change is on the cards at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ following a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign. Optimism was high heading into the new season, with a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification being secured last term. Transfer business over the summer was, however, underwhelming.
United are paying the price for failing to sufficiently reinforce their ranks and address the most pressing of issues. They have continued to leak goals at an alarming rate, with 15 being conceded across their last five games in all competitions.
A battling 3-2 victory over Roma in Europe briefly offered hope that a revival could be on the cards, but Carrick’s side trailed by two goals on a couple of occasions against Aston Villa last time out before eventually salvaging a dramatic 4-4 draw.
That outing looks like being the last straw for the man in the dugout. United are ready to bring Pochettino back to English football - following his two-year stint as manager of the USA that included a home World Cup finals in 2026.
The 54-year-old knows all about the Premier League and working under the brightest of spotlights, having previously tried to bring the best out of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.
That experience in France has prepared the South American for his biggest challenge in Manchester, with there clearly much for him to work on and fix when it comes to a sleeping giant that has stumbled into a relegation dogfight.
What is the first issue that Pochettino needs to address?
Asked what will be top of Pochettino’s list of jobs if he does agree to take charge of United, Schneiderlin - who was speaking in association with ComeOn - told GOAL: “I think top of that list is to bring an identity back to the club. Of course, that's easy to say and harder to do.
“Mauricio Pochettino, as you can see from his teams, and knowing him as I do, doesn't want big egos in the team. He wants players who will fight for him, for the club, for the badge, and for the supporters. I think that's what he will try to implement.
“When he sees a player who has an individual ego that goes above the football club, I think he will make sure that player goes out. He had the experience of working at Paris Saint-Germain with big egos, and it was not easy.
“It was very difficult for him at the time managing Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and players of that calibre. He is much more of a manager who creates a culture, a squad and a team that will work very hard together.
“I think that's what he will change, building foundations with players who buy into his system.”
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Man Utd ownership & board have faced criticism
United need everyone to be singing from the same hymn sheet, with crossed wires partly to blame for the collective struggles being endured at present. Plenty of criticism has been aimed in the direction of the Glazer family ownership team, as well as CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.
They are now charged with the task of making sure that the next person to fill the warmest of coaching hot seats is the best man for the job. Pochettino has been identified as that candidate, with it on him to prove that he can deliver a reversal in fortune for a club that has become stuck in reverse once more.
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