Three tough decisions in the DFB squad revealed: Julian Nagelsmann is clearly putting his words into action

El Mala is instead set to be part of the U21 squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Northern Ireland (27 March) and Greece (31 March). According to the *Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger*, however, the 19-year-old rising star remains on standby, meaning he could be called up at short notice in the event of an injury.

The attacking player had been included in the senior national team squad for the first time during the previous training camp in November, but did not feature and was sent to the U21 team for the second match, as previously agreed. Due to his continued strong performances, which could potentially lead to a move to the Premier League this summer, El Mala had nevertheless been regarded as a hot favourite right up until the last minute. With 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) in 26 Bundesliga matches – some of them as a substitute – he is Cologne’s lifeline in the relegation battle.

Nevertheless, Nagelsmann had also spoken critically of El Mala in his much-discussed kicker interview. “There’s a difference between being at Bayern and being at Cologne. He simply needs to get more playing time at Cologne,” Nagelsmann clarified: “And this message isn’t directed at Lukas Kwasniok, because I’ve come to know him as a manager who closely observes what his team needs, including in defence. Said must have the ambition to be a first-team regular at Cologne and to play consistently. But he’s playing 50 per cent of the time, which isn’t enough. And that’s not down to the manager, as people often assume, but down to him himself and how consistently he performs in defence."