Three options, none of which are ideal… Who is best suited to succeed Renard as manager of the Saudi national team?

The second solution that has emerged to avoid such shortcomings is to appoint a foreign manager currently in charge of one of the Saudi Pro League clubs this season.

Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, manager of Al-Nassr, is considered the leading candidate in this category, alongside Italian Simone Inzaghi, German Matthias Jaissle, and Northern Irishman Brendan Rodgers, who manage Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsia respectively.

The advantage of this solution is that these coaches already understand the nature of Saudi players and know them specifically on both a personal and technical level, thanks to their experience in the Roshen League, whether during the current season or previous ones.

However, this advantage is offset by other drawbacks, the most notable being that these managers will not begin planning for the Saudi national team until after the end of the current season, given the intense competitions they are currently engaged in with their clubs.

Jesus, Inzaghi and Yaisle are competing in the Saudi Pro League, with eight matches remaining for each team, as well as the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, in which Al-Hilal are playing the final.

Inzaghi could play 13 matches in two months with Al-Hilal until the end of the season, compared to 12 for Yaisle with Al-Ahli and 11 for Jesus with Al-Nassr, whilst Rodgers will play no more than eight matches with Al-Qadisiyah, meaning there is no time to think about the national team.

Furthermore, the new manager will face accusations from rival fans of favouring his own players and selecting them for the final squad at the expense of others who were more deserving.

Such accusations may seem commonplace for any manager taking charge of the national team – and Renard himself faces them – but they will be far more intense if a manager from a specific club is brought in for the role, which would create an unwanted division ahead of the World Cup.