Thomas Tuchel says England owed 'karma' for Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal ahead of Mexico clash at Azteca Stadium

As per The Athletic, Tuchel feels that England are owed a stroke of luck when they return to the Azteca Stadium to face Mexico in the World Cup last-16 on Sunday. The venue is steeped in history for England, as it hosted the 1986 quarter-final where Maradona scored his notorious 'Hand of God' goal to help Argentina secure a 2-1 victory.

Ahead of the crucial knockout match, Tuchel insists the lingering memory of that controversial moment will fuel his players. "It will reward us," Tuchel said. "We will get it back. It’s karma. Karma will come back for us. We will turn it around."