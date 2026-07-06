Thomas Tuchel jokes about England captain Harry Kane taking Jarell Quansah red card appeal to President Donald Trump after seeing USMNT star Folarin Balogun escape ban

The England manager has expressed his confusion over the decision to allow USMNT striker Balogun to be eligible for their round-of-16 clash against Belgium. Balogun was sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but FIFA took the rare step of invoking article 27 of their disciplinary code to defer the suspension, effectively clearing him to play in the next rounds.

Tuchel voiced his frustration at the lack of consistency, highlighting that top officials had already reviewed the incident. "I think first of all, to be very clear, that it was not a red card," Tuchel said on Balogun. "But VAR got involved and obviously three people from VAR and the referee checked it and were of the opinion it is a yellow card so the decision is made. Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? And how far does this go now? It is just strange for me."



