'This is Kansas City, not Miami' - Argentina fans' Lionel Messi pilgrimage turns America's heartland into a full-blown party with banderazo, all-night events and costly tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- ¿Béisbol? ¿Béisbol? ¿Para qué voy a hacer eso? ¡Yo tengo fulbo!

The question for La Banda's Christian was supposed to be simple.

A leader of one of Argentina's biggest national team fan groups had arrived in Kansas City days before La Albiceleste's World Cup opener, so GOAL asked if he planned to take in a Royals game at nearby Kauffman Stadium.

His response, loosely translated: Baseball? Baseball? Why would I ever do that? I've got football!

Fair enough.

It was also a fitting introduction to the tens of thousands of Argentines who flooded Kansas City ahead of Argentina's title defense. Some had tickets for Argentina vs. Algeria. Plenty did not. But for many, that hardly mattered. They had come to be part of the larger heartbeat that follows this team everywhere, pushing La Albiceleste forward with drums, flags, songs, and a devotion that can feel closer to religion than fandom.

With this likely being Lionel Messi's final World Cup, unless he does the unthinkable and runs it back at 42 in 2030, this opener was simply unmissable. Whether that meant spending thousands to get inside Kansas City Stadium - really Arrowhead, c'mon FIFA - or spending slightly less, but still a lot, just to be in the vicinity, being here was not optional.

For many of them, it was the purpose of the month, or their lives, depending on whom you asked.

"Messi, he's God," one fan insisted. "He's the best player [of all-time], he's a good father, he's a good husband, he is the best."

So, yes, America's pastime was a distraction from the prime directive.

"To be fair, it was a stupid question," Guido, a financial consultant, said with a laugh. "I agree with Christian. Baseball is boring, especially to Argentines."

Moments after that initial WhatsApp exchange, Christian sent over a banner inviting GOAL to a banderazo.









And with that, what started as a dumb baseball question became a two-day crash course in Argentina fandom: the cost, the chaos, the unity, the tension, the parties that stretched deep into the night, and the emotional pull of following a team that, for so many, is bigger than soccer itself.

That is what sets Argentina fans apart. And in the middle of America's heartland, they made sure everyone knew it.