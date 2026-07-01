'I'd break my back' – Thierry Henry left awestruck by power of 'Sir Harry Kane' as Zlatan Ibrahimovic says captain is England's only hope for World Cup success

Ibrahimovic echoed those sentiments, highlighting how heavily England rely on their captain compared to other nations. Kane has now scored five goals at the World Cup, placing him level with Erling Haaland and just one behind Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who have six each.

While countries like Argentina and France have multiple match-winners, Ibrahimovic feels Thomas Tuchel's side are entirely dependent on one man.

He said: "Harry Kane, he did three things. Two goals and one run he did. That says everything, how much he means to this team. We talk about Messi for Argentina, France with Mbappe, but they have other superstars also. We talk Haaland for Norway. When it comes to England it’s all about Harry Kane. Sir Harry Kane is England and the way he performed today, he needs to continue like that if this England is going to have a chance."