"They don’t play that well, but they’re outstanding in terms of experience and they’re in peak condition," warned the FCB’s honorary president ahead of the quarter-final matches against Los Blancos. "They’re not doing particularly well in the league again, but they can draw on their wealth of experience."

The spirit within the record champions’ squad is reminiscent of their most successful days. Every player seems to be fully committed to the grand goal of the treble – and as a result, manager Vincent Kompany’s side are currently delighting the crowds on a regular basis. "We haven’t had such great opportunities in terms of the standard of play for a long time," emphasised the Bavarian club boss, but added that it would be "utterly presumptuous" to assume they would progress.

In the round of 16, the Madrid side managed to knock out Manchester City, led by star manager and former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola, in impressive fashion (3-0 and 2-1) – and this despite the fact that the club, despite its star power, has felt like it has been in crisis all season.