The Rondo, American Abroad edition: Has Gio Reyna's move been a total failure? And how badly do Christian Pulisic's AC Milan need Champions League football?

It's time for a check-in. The international break is over, which means there's scope to have a think about club football. And for U.S. nationals, things are coming to a head. Sure, it's probably pretty clear, at this point, who will play for the USMNT this summer. But there are still games to worry about week in, week out. And those look a little dicey. A number of key players, in fact, are looking at uncertain months.

The most obvious is Christian Pulisic, whose Milan are in free-fall. Pulisic is not playing well at the moment, and the Rossoneri, after being in the title conversation early on, could fail to make European football altogether. Atalanta, meanwhile, are heading the other way. They struggled at first, and Yunus Musah couldn't sniff the field. Now, he's in the picture, and his side is making a late push.

Elsewhere, there's the constant Gio Reyna discourse, Brenden Aaronson finally settling in at a big club, and awful news for big Patrick Agyemang, who will miss the World Cup after tearing his Achilles earlier this week. But what can we make of it all? GOAL takes a look at the action for Americans Abroad in another edition of... The Rondo.