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Mohamed Mansi

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The president of the Senegalese Football Federation provokes Morocco with bold statements

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Senegal are African champions… and the Africa Cup of Nations title cannot be stripped

The president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Abdoulaye Fall, has confirmed that there is no legal threat to strip the Lions of Teranga of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Senegalese national team were crowned 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating Morocco 1-0 in extra time, but the CAF Appeals Committee decided to strip Senegal of the title and award it to Morocco.

“From a legal standpoint, there is no threat to the title,” Fall said in an exclusive interview with the Senegalese News Agency.

He added, “We have submitted our case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and I feel reassured from a legal standpoint; this title cannot be stripped from Senegal.”

He continued, “The Senegalese national team remains the African champions; everything else is just details. The most important thing is winning on the pitch, and that is what we achieved.”

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  • FBL-FRIENDLY-SEN-PERAFP

    Senegal's preparations for the World Cup

    The president of the Senegalese Football Federation emphasised that the issue of the Africa Cup of Nations title will not affect the players’ motivation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

    He added, “This gives us extra motivation. This situation strengthens the bonds between us all and drives us towards winning the World Cup.”

    He noted, “We finalised our World Cup preparation plan as soon as the draw took place, and we will face the USA and Saudi Arabia in friendlies in the United States.”

    Senegal are in the same World Cup group as France, Norway and Iraq.

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