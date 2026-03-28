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'The greatest in history!' - Ballon d'Or winner makes ultimate claim about France captain Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe's path to historical supremacy
The former Marseille and AC Milan icon has been left in awe of the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker’s output. Mbappe’s influence on the national team has been transformative, leading them to a World Cup title in 2018 and a second consecutive final in 2022, where he famously scored a hat-trick against Argentina. After scoring in the 2-1 win against Brazil this week, he now has 56 goals from 95 matches for Les Bleus and is just one goal behind Olivier Giroud in the national team's all-time top scorer list. Giroud ended his international career in 2024 with 137 appearances.
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Papin makes the ultimate declaration
Speaking to RMC, Papin was asked if Mbappe should be considered the premier striker in the history of the French national team. He did not hesitate to place the current captain at the very top of the hierarchy, even suggesting that the best is still yet to come for the forward.
"I think that, today, he is the greatest striker in the history of the French team, yes. And you know what? I think he's going to be even greater," Papin declared. The 60-year-old, who remains the only player to win the Ballon d'Or while playing for a French club, acknowledged that while Mbappe is yet to win that specific individual honour, his collective achievements are unparalleled.
Individual awards vs international glory
The debate shifted toward the prestige of the Ballon d'Or, a trophy that has so far eluded Mbappe despite his consistent excellence. Papin, who remains one of the most clinical finishers in the game’s history with 30 goals in 54 caps, admitted he would trade his own individual crowning moment for the international success Mbappe has tasted.
"He hasn’t had the Ballon d’Or yet, yes, but me, would I exchange my Ballon d’Or for a title with the French team? Maybe. It’s something to think about," Papin admitted. "I never played to win the Ballon d’Or, and I got it. Whereas I would have so much liked to have a World Cup, and I never had it."
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Chasing Giroud's all-time record
As France prepare for their upcoming fixtures, all eyes will be on Mbappe as he seeks the goal that will see him draw level with Giroud.
With 56 goals in his locker, the captain remains the focal point of Didier Deschamps' side. As he continues his journey with Real Madrid and maintains his elite form for Les Bleus, the "greatest ever" label bestowed upon him by Papin looks increasingly difficult to dispute.