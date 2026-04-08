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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

Translated by

The English experience... Bayern Munich climb the ladder of glory on the shoulders of the Premier League

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
V. Kompany
H. Kane
M. Olise
L. Diaz
Spain
Germany
Belgium
England
France
Colombia

A new chapter in the story of a club that never stops evolving

Bayern Munich’s reign in Germany does not appear to be easily shaken; the Bavarian club has long maintained a firm grip on domestic competitions, proving year after year that it is the most consistent and dominant force in German football.

On the European stage, Bayern are never absent from the elite circle; indeed, they remain a constant presence as one of the leading contenders for the Champions League title, backed by a long history of success and experience that ensures they know the path to the top podiums all too well.

Yet behind this consistency, a different story is unfolding, as the German giants have in recent years begun to capitalise on the Premier League market, not only as a destination for signings but as a source for reshaping their footballing identity.

With the signing of Harry Kane, the arrival of Luis Díaz and Michael Olise, alongside manager Vincent Kompany, it seems as though Bayern are building their path to glory with English ingredients – a paradox that adds a new chapter to the story of a club that never stops evolving.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-TRAININGAFP

    On the brink of the semi-finals

    Bayern Munich are on the verge of reaching the Champions League semi-finals after beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

    The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, to determine who will progress to the semi-finals to face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool tie.

    Regardless of the victory, Bayern Munich put in a superb performance and could well have left the Bernabéu with a bigger win had they not squandered easy chances, particularly in the closing minutes, making the Bavarian side strong favourites for the European title.

    Bayern boast an attacking line-up drawn entirely from the Premier League, led by lethal striker Harry Kane (Tottenham), alongside the brilliant wingers Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) and Luis Díaz (Liverpool), under the technical management of Kompany (Burnley).

    The entire attacking line contributed to Bayern’s two goals against Real Madrid, with Díaz scoring the first and Harry Kane netting the second from an assist by Olise.

    Read also: Analysis: Bayern squander a big win at the Bernabéu... 60 minutes expose Real Madrid’s shortcomings


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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Project Manager

    Despite the shocking relegation with Burnley, the decision to appoint Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich’s head coach in 2024 raised many eyebrows. A manager who had failed to keep his team in the English Premier League suddenly found himself at the helm of one of the world’s biggest clubs.

    But within the Bavarian club, the view was different; the management saw Kompany as a coach with great potential, possessing a commanding personality and modern ideas suited to contemporary European football, far removed from the superficial judgements associated with his most recent experience.

    As time went on, this faith began to prove its worth on the pitch, as Kompany led the Bavarian side in 44 matches across various competitions this season, securing 38 wins, four draws and just two defeats.

    The positive signs did not stop there, but extended to confirm that Bayern are reaping the rewards of this choice, after the team asserted its dominance both domestically and in Europe. It appears that Kompany, who arrived amidst scepticism, has become one of the key factors in the success of the new Bavarian project.

    Read also: Real Madrid’s elimination begins with caution… Kompany refuses to celebrate prematurely


  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    The deal of a lifetime

    After years of outstanding performances in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, Harry Kane has established himself as one of the Premier League’s – and indeed the world’s – leading strikers, thanks to his exceptional goal-scoring record and consistent form season after season; his name was a constant fixture at the top of the scoring charts, and became a target for Europe’s biggest clubs when he decided to leave the Spurs.

    This brilliance prompted Bayern Munich to enter the race to sign him in force, and they succeeded in securing the ‘deal of a lifetime’ in 2023 despite fierce competition from several major clubs. The deal was not merely about bolstering the attack, but a clear message that the Bavarian club is seeking to maintain its continental supremacy with the best possible players.

    Since his arrival in Munich, Kane has not needed long to prove his worth, quickly becoming the standout figure in the forward line, delivering performances that reflect his vast experience and ability to adapt swiftly to the German football environment.

    This season alone, Harry Kane has played 41 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions, scoring 49 goals and providing 5 assists, whilst he is a strong contender for the Golden Boot, having scored 31 goals in the Bundesliga so far.

    In total, the England captain has played 137 matches, scoring 131 goals and providing 31 assists, underlining his formidable scoring prowess.

    Read also: Harry Kane despite the victory: We lacked the finishing touch against Real Madrid


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    The Oulisse explosion

    Michael Olise did not enjoy quite the same level of momentum during his time at Crystal Palace; despite his obvious talent, he remained more of a promising prospect than a star player, but his move to Bayern Munich in 2024 opened up new avenues for him to make his mark on the game.

    Since the start of his first season in the Bavarian giants’ shirt, Olise has become one of their most prominent attacking weapons, delivering impressive performances that have quickly placed him among the world’s best right-wingers.

    His name is no longer far from being mentioned alongside the greats, as he has begun to compete with exceptional talents such as Lamine Yamal, thanks to his stunning individual skills that give him the edge in one-on-one situations.

    Olisese is characterised by a rare blend of skill and precision, combining decisive dribbling and pinpoint passing that makes the difference, alongside his powerful shots from outside the box, giving Bayern an extra attacking dimension that bolsters their firepower.

    This season, Olise has played 41 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 29 assists.


  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    A key component

    During his time at Liverpool, Luis Díaz was not merely an outstanding winger; he was a player capable of making a difference in the big moments, thanks to his pace, skill and ability to break through defences. However, his move to Bayern Munich has given him even more scope to shine.

    Since his arrival, Díaz has quickly established himself as a key part of the team’s line-up, becoming an indispensable figure in the forward line thanks to his versatility and ability to influence all aspects of attacking play.

    The Colombian star’s role is not limited to scoring goals; it extends to creating chances and setting up goals, alongside his individual skills that allow him to excel in one-on-one situations and give his team the upper hand in the final third.

    With this all-round performance, Díaz has become a key component of Bayern’s attacking system, a player who ‘does it all’ on the pitch, clearly reflecting how the club has successfully utilised his Premier League experience to build a more complete and dangerous team.

    This season, Luis Díaz has played 40 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists.

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