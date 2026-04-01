The cost of the international break... Is Barcelona paying a heavy price?

However, the international break dealt the Catalan club a double blow, as Brazilian winger Raphinha sustained a muscle injury during Brazil’s 2–1 friendly defeat to France, specifically to the biceps femoris muscle in his right leg.

According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha will be sidelined for approximately five weeks, representing a significant loss to the Catalan side’s attack.

The newspaper added: “Barça have also suffered a second psychological blow, after Polish striker Robert Lewandowski failed to realise his dream of playing in the 2026 World Cup following his country’s 3-2 defeat to Sweden in the European play-off final on Monday evening.

Lewandowski was deeply disappointed by the elimination and expressed his confusion, saying: ‘I still don’t know what I’m going to do.’

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