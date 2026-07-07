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Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham promises ‘wonderful season’ for ‘Lady Greyhounds’ as Jason Sudeikis brings the world of AFC Richmond back for Series 4
Richmond prepares for a fresh start
Expectations are reaching fever pitch as the Apple TV phenomenon prepares for its fourth installment. Waddingham, who has portrayed AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton since the pilot, has confirmed that the upcoming episodes will maintain the high standards fans have come to expect from the Emmy-winning production.
The actress recently shared her excitement regarding the direction of the new scripts, particularly highlighting the evolution of the club's identity. Speaking on the quality of the production, Waddingham said: "Oh, it's going to be… the writing just continues to excel like it always has, and we have our Lady Greyhounds. So, it's going to be a wonderful season."
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The rise of the Lady Greyhounds
The introduction of the "Lady Greyhounds" marks a significant narrative pivot that was first teased during the Season 3 finale. In the closing moments of the previous chapter, Juno Temple’s character, Keeley Jones, presented Rebecca with a proposal for an AFC Richmond women’s team, a move that is now confirmed to be the focal point of the new series.
This expansion of the Richmond universe ensures that the spirit of the club remains at the heart of the story while exploring new territory within the sport. The synopsis confirms that the narrative will lean heavily into this transition, stating: "In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."
Sudeikis and familiar faces return
While the focus may be shifting to the women's side of the game, the emotional core of the show remains intact with Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as the eponymous coach. After departing for the United States at the end of the third season, Ted’s journey back to the United Kingdom provides the catalyst for the next era of Greyhounds football.
Joining Sudeikis and Waddingham are several returning favorites who have become synonymous with the show's success. Fans can look forward to seeing Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift back in action. They will be supported by an influx of new talent, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely, as the club expands its ranks for the new campaign.
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When to watch the Greyhounds
Supporters of the club won't have to wait much longer to see the team take the pitch again. Ted Lasso Season 4 is officially scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The series remains an Apple TV exclusive, with the platform offering a seven-day free trial for those looking to catch up on the journey so far before the new episodes drop.
In addition to her return to the world of football management, Waddingham is also starring in the Prime Video series Ride or Die, which launches on July 15. However, it is the return to Nelson Road that has the sporting world talking, as the "Lady Greyhounds" prepare to take center stage under the guidance of everyone's favorite mustache-toting manager.
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