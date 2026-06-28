Sunderland reject 'unacceptable' Granit Xhaka transfer bid from Chelsea in blow to Xabi Alonso's summer plans

According to The Athletic, Sunderland firmly rejected an official offer from Chelsea to sign Xhaka on Saturday. Chelsea submitted a proposal worth £8 million for the midfielder, hoping to secure his signature.

However, Sunderland have clearly informed Chelsea that Xhaka is "not for sale at any valuation". Sunderland deemed the low bid to be "unacceptable" and perceived it as Chelsea "lacking respect for both the 33-year-old Switzerland international and Wearside club". Chelsea believe their financial proposal is fair, but Sunderland have categorically stated they will entertain no further offers. They expect Chelsea to respect Xhaka's current contract, which is due to run until 2028.







