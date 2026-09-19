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Steven Gerrard warns Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel over potential Real Madrid transfer and Jose Mourinho
Gabriel seeks Old Trafford exit
JJ Gabriel has dominated headlines after asking Manchester United to terminate his registration, having not featured since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut. Speaking to TNT Sports, Steven Gerrard expressed deep concern over the intense pressure placed on young talents today.
Gerrard said: "It’s not just in this situation. Broadly, it scares me in the game that kids can now be rushed or careers can be forced. I don't know the details and the background in this isolated situation with JJ Gabriel but if you look at it all he's at one of the biggest clubs in the world. They've got a history and a tradition of producing fantastic players. Not just this situation, the game as a whole, these talents, they have parents, they have agents, outside influences that force and rush too soon, and it can affect a kid's career."
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Gerrard questions outside influences
The Liverpool legend believes the current environment surrounding the forward could deter potential suitors. Gerrard added: "It is going to add huge pressure and also if you're another club looking into this situation you’re thinking to yourself, 'yeah the kid is a big talent', but do you want the baggage and the noise around it? I don't know what's been said or promised behind the scenes, but from the outside this stinks to me that someone is pushing, forcing and rushing it. And I don't think it's going to help the kid in any way, shape or form. There will be top people behind the scenes at Manchester United but the big thing for me is, you've got an English coach [Michael Carrick] and an English assistant manager [Steve Holland] who will want to, when the time is right, and when they think he's ready, protect him… but when they feel he's ready they will play him. As a say, I'm a big rival of Manchester United, but I've watched Manchester United from afar, there's top coaches there, top people. I know Michael Carrick very well and, if this kid was ready, he'd be getting played."
Elite managers demand readiness
Real Madrid are actively competing with Barcelona to secure Gabriel, but Gerrard warned that top European coaches will not be pressured into playing unprepared youngsters.
Gerrard stated: "Let's use Jose Mourinho for example at Real Madrid. Even if he goes to Real Madrid now, is Jose Mourinho going to play this kid straight away? Is he going to be forced to push him? You know what these elite managers are like, they play kids when they are ready to contribute to the team. In my opinion they need to look after the kid's health and his care, but Manchester United can give him that, they've got a history of doing that. I don't see the rush, I don't see the panic."
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What comes next for Gabriel?
Gabriel is currently in Catalonia with his family to hold negotiations, as Real Madrid and Barcelona continue their fierce battle for his signature. According to Sky Sports, the teenager holds an Irish passport, allowing him to exploit a loophole and join a European Union club once he turns 16 on October 6. With Manchester United refusing to tear up his contract, a tense transfer saga awaits over the coming weeks.
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