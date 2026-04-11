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Morocco Senegal AFCON 2025AFP
Mohamed Mansi

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Spanish backing for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations crisis sends a clear message: the team that walks out will be the loser

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Albert Masno, deputy editor-in-chief of Sport newspaper, has backed the Moroccan national team to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal initially lifted the African Cup of Nations trophy following a 1–0 final win over Morocco.

However, the African Union later ruled that Senegal should be stripped of the title and awarded it to the Atlas Lions.

Masnou wrote in Sport: “Leave football alone… Morocco is in the right.”

He added: “Three months have passed since the Africa Cup of Nations final, and the debate is still ongoing. CAF awarded the title to Morocco because Senegal, the other finalist, withdrew from the match.”

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    No team is permitted to leave the pitch.

    Masno continued in his article: “The Senegalese players had gone to the changing rooms, and some of them even posted content on Snapchat, before returning to the pitch later. On the coach’s instructions, play resumed, and the match ended in extra time with a victory for Senegal.”

    He explained: “After reviewing the reports, CAF decided that Senegal could not be declared the winner because its players had left the pitch. Although the decision was unusual—as it is rare for a winner to be declared in the federation’s offices rather than on the pitch—it was correct from the federation’s point of view.”

    He stressed, “No team can walk off the pitch; if they do, they lose. It’s a basic rule of football. Imagine Barcelona walking off after a red card or a missed penalty. Whoever walks off loses.”

    He concluded, “That match was a long time ago. Football must be left to its own rules, and the decision made then must be respected. Morocco deserves the title.”

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