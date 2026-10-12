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‘Slap on the wrist’ for Man City would be ‘an absolute farce’ as Danny Mills explains ‘fitting’ seven-season punishment for the Blues after 114 FFP breaches
Possible sanctions for Man City speculated on
After more than three-and-a-half years of speculation and conjecture, the end of a long-running soap opera is supposedly in sight. A final ruling is due to be made by the end of January 2027.
It has been suggested that City could be handed a points deduction that guarantees relegation out of the Premier League. Hefty fines, alongside compensative packages for disgruntled rivals, and restrictive transfer embargoes have also been mooted.
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Sporting & political factors to be considered
Those at the Etihad Stadium, who stand accused of carrying out “sham” business, maintain that they have done nothing wrong and boast a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” that will ultimately help to clear their name.
The issue is no longer merely a sporting one, with political arguments being factored into the equation, and that is making a messy episode even more difficult to resolve. When a definitive judgement is revealed, it is unlikely that everybody will be happy.
It could be that City, given the severity of the allegations being levelled against them, get off fairly lightly. Super wealthy owners would be able to swallow any financial sanctions with the minimum of fuss, while a squad load with international-calibre talent has been assembled - meaning that bans on recruitment business across upcoming windows would not hit too hard.
Why Man City getting off lightly would hurt the Premier League
Asked if a “slap of the wrist” for City would see the Premier League lose control of their own product, while suffering a major loss of face in the eyes of a global audience, former Blues defender Mills - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the guide to the best online casinos - told GOAL: “If it's a slap on the wrist, it's an absolute farce.
“Everton were done on one or two charges. [Nottingham] Forest the same. Six points, four points, a couple of charges, and they were open about it. They were honest about it. OK, Forest maybe not as much, but Everton were very clear.
“Everton were unfortunate because of the stadium situation. Because obviously their owner was sanctioned and money was pulled from them, and they got done for six points. So you've got to change that.
“We're looking at seven major breaches, aren't we? I know there are 114 but there are clearly seven or eight seasons where financial doping was massive. And that is the biggest problem.
“I think you're going to have to look at those seven seasons, eight seasons, and say, ‘well, that's what they really need to be punished for, seriously’. And then the fact they haven't helped out, they've delayed it as long as possible. You could add a punishment on top for that.
“That's just how the justice system works. You get a speeding fine, you hold your hands up, admit it, you get three points. You go to court, fight it, lose, get six points. It shouldn't be massively complicated, should it? For me, a punishment for seven seasons would be fitting.”
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Man City fixtures: Faultless star to 2026-27 campaign
Against the backdrop of widespread uncertainty, City have made a faultless start to the 2026-27 campaign. After suffering defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield, maximum points have been taken from six Premier League fixtures, while also reaching the Carabao Cup fourth round and making a winning start to another Champions League quest.
Their biggest challenge so far was passed with flying colours last time out as a trip to Anfield, in front of passionate and disgruntled Liverpool supporters, delivered a 3-0 victory over 10-man hosts. Enzo Maresca’s side will be back in continental action on Wednesday when playing host to Paris Saint-Germain - the back-to-back reigning kings of European football.
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